Kabushenga resigns from Vision Group

Robert Kabushenga has resigned as Vision Group Chief Executive Officer.

Bukedde, the Luganda daily published by Vision Group confirmed .

“Our boss Robert Kabushenga has today officially resigned from his position as Vision Group CEO,” Bukedde posted on its Facebook page on Friday, 29, January

Kabushenga also explained his decision, which he said the board had agreed to in an email he wrote to staff today.

“This is to let you know that for personal reasons I have asked the Board for an early retirement and this has been accepted,” he wrote.

He said that he will oversee a 90-day transition, as requested by the Board, before moving on.

On his Twitter account, Kabushenga said he was quiting to concentrate on his farming business which includes growing, processing and marketing coffee under his Rugyeyo brand.

Kabushenga’s 13-year reign at Vision Group has largely been a success considering that the company’s turnover and profits grew over the time but also he oversaw the transformation of the company from a primarily print based media Organization into a multimedia conglomerate.

Bio data

Kabushenga joined Vision Group as CEO on January 1 2007. Prior to that, he worked as a Legal and Administration Officer of the Monitor Publications Ltd.

He later joined The New Vision where he first worked as Legal Officer, later rising to the position of Company Secretary. Robert also worked as Executive Director of the Uganda Media Center.

Kabushenga is a holder of a Bachelor of Laws degree from Makerere University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Center, Kampala.

He is a member of the Uganda Law Society and a fellow of the Africa leadership Initiative-East Africa, part of the Aspen Global Leadership Network.

