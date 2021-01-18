Connect with us

Maurice Kirya shares sympathetic spot for Bobi Wine

News

Maurice Kirya shares sympathetic spot for Bobi Wine

Soul music singer Maurice Kirya has shared his concern over Bobi Wine’s current situation and also credited the singer turned politician as one of the greatest inspiration of this generation.

“I can not pretend that this man is not one of the biggest inspirations of our generation, and to see him go through what he is going through as the world watches, disturbs me deeply, His name is, RobertBobi Wine  Kyagulanyi” He shared
His sympathetic post came after Bobi Wine’s defeat at the recently concluded Presidential elections that happened on 14th- January- 2021

