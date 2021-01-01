Minister Ssempijja rallies Kalungu residents to ditch sectarian tendencies

Residents of Kalungu district have been urged to avoid sectarian politics and rather focus on channeling messages that communicate development issues.

This was revealed by the Minister of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries Vicent Bamulangaki Ssempijja who is also the area MP for Kalungu East constituency, during the launch of the Tarehe Sita celebrations being held in greater Masaka area this year.

Ssempijja also observed that UPDF is an army from the people and for the people; and therefore should be rewarded by the people in its efforts to protect life and property.

He said this should be done by preserving the existing peace and stability that came through sweat and blood during the earlier liberation struggle.

“UPDF is a peoples’ army not an enemy of the people and a lot has come out of UPDF sweat and blood. Therefore, we should all protect UPDF work,” Ssempija told Kalungu East residents at the district headquarters.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi, the Chief of Civil-Military Activities in the UPDF Brig. Gen. Emmanuel Rwashande, noted that UPDF got its existence and success from its relationship with the people; which explains its giving-back to the people through the several medical, environmental and minor civil engineering works that will roll out in some selected areas.

He further mentioned that at its 40th birthday, it is important to thank the people from the Greater Masaka sub-region for their positive historical contribution in the liberation struggle.

“War started in Masaka and ended in Masaka. This changed many things in Uganda,” Brig Gen Rwashande said.

The Resident District Commissioner for Kalungu East Caleb Tukaikiriza commended UPDF discipline and teamwork that has enabled the sustainability of peace for development to thrive.

He also advised residents to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health against COVID-19.

Col. Robert Ngabirano, who represented the UPDF Chief Political Commissar Maj Gen Henry Masiko remarked that UPDF paid the ultimate price of shedding blood so that Ugandans can enjoy the present freedom and development.

He said the army chose to celebrate its rotational 40th birthday in the Greater Masaka sub-region because of the historical significance of the corridor against the past undemocratic regimes.

“Civil-Military activities aim at renewing our commitment with the people in terms of defending and protecting people and their property,” said Col. Ngabirano.

The district launch was also attended by political and religious leaders among others.

Comments

comments