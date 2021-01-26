New Court Bailiffs leadership sworn in

The new leadership of the Uganda Court Bailiffs Association (UCBA) has been sworn into office.

The Chief Registrar of Courts, who was represented by Deputy Registrar, Ayebare Thadius Tumwebaze, on Friday congratulated the five-member Executive upon their election.

Court Bailiffs are officers of court, like lawyers whose job is to enforce court warrants.

The Executive members are Brian Kanyesigye (President), Komugisha Sarah (Vice President), Nankunda Evas (Publicity Secretary), Crenima Brandon Mutalya (General Secretary), and Murinze Nelson (Treasurer).

Kanyesigye pledged to serve with diligence.

The Chief Registrar commended the Association for the timely election of the Executive despite the challenges posed by Covid-19.

In a speech delivered by Tumwebaze, the Chief Registrar emphasized that the duty of bailiffs to the court and public is to execute court warrants and execute orders issued by the court. “Your work in the enforcement of judgment is undoubtedly complementary to the justice system and helps court in the enforcement of the rule of law”.

She further urged the new UCBA leadership to work as a team with its members to ensure the ends of justice are met.

After taking the oath, the new Executive was reminded that their primary duty was the enforcement of the judgment. “If the duty of execution is neglected, the work of court will be rendered incomplete,” Tumwebaze said.

The bailiffs on their part committed to improving their internal disciplinary mechanisms to ensure efficiency and compliance of court orders.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Registrar’s Personal Assistant, Allan Gakyaro, among others.

Comments

comments