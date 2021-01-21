Connect with us

News

Opposition leading in local gov’t elections in greater Kampala

L-R: Erias Lukwago is enjoying a commanding lead in Kampala while Matia Bwanika is comfortably in the lead

Opposition candidates in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi districts have continued to show dominance in the Mayoral and district leadership elections that were held on Wednesday.

By the end of polling day on Wednesday, incumbent Kampala Lord Mayor Hajj Erias Lukwago was leading his 10 opponents at most polling stations in to the central region.

National Unity Platform’s Nabillah Naggayi was a distant second at most polling stations.

Despite the very low voter turnout that was recorded at most polling stations, the delay by the Electoral Commission officials to tally the results and declare winners as of Thursday Morning, has buffled many.

In Mukono, NUP’s Rev. Dr. Peter Bakaluba Mukasa, a former NRM MP, was reported to be enjoying a comfortable lead for the Mukono district Chairman’s seat.

CBS’s Emmanduso has also reported that NUP has taken the Mpigi district Chairman’s seat as well as most seats for councilors I the district.

In the highly populated Wakiso district, incumbent and NUP’s Maria Lwanga Bwanika is enjoying a comfortable lead, even though the tallying continues at snail pace.

