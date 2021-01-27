Opposition promoting hatred with videos of electoral ‘fraud’ – IGP Ochola

The Inspector General of Police Martins Okoth Ochola has today hailed his men and sister security agencies for overseeing the “most peaceful elections in the Uganda’s history.”

Ochola noted that the force has registered a total of 250 election-related offenses during the Presidential and Parliamentary elections in the country.

Ochola who was addressing a Post-Election Security press briefing at the Police headquarters in Naguru,Kampala, said out of the 28 Policing Regions, 05 did not register any major incident. These include Kidepo, Mt. Moroto, Sipi, Ssezibwa, and West Nile.

“We are happy that the Local Council elections have been successful too as we approach the final stages of the Elections,” he said.

Ochola said through their risk assessment of the post-election violence and related vulnerabilities shows that violence has reduced.

He added: “We are aware of alarming assertions by disgruntled former Presidential candidates, that the election was marred with fraud and irregularities. They are spreading false information and disinformation to try to influence public perception and promote hatred.”

“From a security point of view, such unfounded claims have a potential of fanning violence in our communities. We do strongly discourage such acts and advise the candidates to seek redress before the courts of law.”

He asserted that as the country draws towards the end of the Elections, Police’s enforcement actions are still on.

“We continue to employ effective measures on levels of vigilance and alertness as we monitor all forms of threats we are very firm on the ground and would like to reassure all Ugandans and visitors to our country to remain confident and steadfast. They should also obtain information on the Electoral process from trusted sources and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police unit,” he said.

Ochola congratulated all Ugandans for effectively exercising their democratic rights and all stakeholders under the Electoral process for their efforts in making the Elections so far, a great success.

“By all measures, the 2021 General Elections in Uganda, will go down in history as one of the most successful and peaceful Election. Despite the anticipated threats of “Plan B “, threats of violence by radicalized groups promoting hate speech and rhetoric, Ugandan voters were pleased with our security posture across the country and turned out in record numbers to cast their votes,” he said.

Comments

comments