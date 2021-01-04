Police breaks Namayingo robbery racket

The territorial police in Namayingo has recovered a gun that is suspected to have been a key tool used in a number of robberies within the district.

In regard to the matter, police also has arrested a notorious suspect who was behind the many armed robberies and related acts of criminality in Namayingo district.

According to James Mubbi, the Busoga Region Police Spokesperson, the suspect whose names have been withheld was actively involved with other suspects who are still being sought.

“On the 24.12.2020 till 30.12.2020, the gang attacked and burnt several homes for residents in the area. They were also behind the attempted murder of Nabwire Lucy, a 35 year old, peasant after she was shot in the left leg and rushed to hospital,” said Mubbi.

Mubbi noted that as the force, they believe the recovery of the gun and the arrest of the suspect will restore peace and security in the district.

“We want to thank the community for their level of cooperation in sharing information that led to the recovery of the gun,” he noted.

