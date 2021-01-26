Police ‘kills’ NRM supporter in Entebbe

Police in Entebbe Municipality Is investigating a case of murder by shooting that happened today Tuesday, 26 January 2021 at about 1020hrs.



According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango, Police received Information from, a medical officer attached to Emmanuel Medical Clinic, Entebbe municipality that one Kyeyune Erica, a boda boda rider and the NRM chairman Kitubulu Katabi was shot by ‘a yet to be identified’ person and was rushed to Emmanuel Medical Clinic where he was pronounced dead.

But eye witnesses say Kyeyune was hit by bullets to that were fired by police officers who were trying to disperse the protesters

It is alleged that the incident happened at Entebbe Central market, where the deceased is believed to have been part of a group that was protesting the declaration by Wakiso Returning Officer of a Mayoral aspirant, of an independent candidate in the race for Entebbe Municipality, one Fabrice Rulinda as the winner of the Entebbe Mayoral elections.

Onyango said this was to the dismay of the electorates who were sure the NRM flag bearer, Mutebi Michael had sailed through as per the provisional results at the divisional electoral offices.

According to the official results released by Tolbert Musinguzi on Tuesday morning, Rulinda won with 6,703 votes, followed by Mutebi who polled 6, 342 votes and then incumbent DP’s Kayanja Depo garnered 5,576 votes.

National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Olive Nassuna who got 2,499 votes, then former Entebbe municipality MP Muhammad Kawuma who got 521 votes, Alliance for National Transformation (ANT)’s Kenneth Ssimbwa with 45 votes, and Gerald Muwonge with 13 votes.

Kayanja and his supporters said their tally sheet, showed that they had led the race with 5,672 votes and the runner up posting 2,825 votes.

According to the monitor paper, Moments before the results were announced at Wakiso tally center, Kayanja complained about the tally sheet projected on the screen as they were not matching with what his team had tallied.

Upon, declaration, chaos ensued with a team of councilors from Entebbe and their supporters from other areas protesting.

Immediately, the military and police officers started firing tear gas and live bullets to disperse the rowdy supporters.

The Wakiso scuffle that lasted for over 30 minutes left three people severely injured and were rushed to nearby clinic for medical attention.

In an interview with the monitor, Kayanja said: “I appealed to the returning officer to recount. But Musinguzi, advised me to file a formal petition to the Electoral Commission which could be handled after other municipalities are handled.”

He added that in all the elections that started January 14, losers have been declared as winners, but after mounting pressure and presenting evidence in form of declaration of results forms, the pronouncements have been turned which wasn’t the case this time around.

