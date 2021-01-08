Poor child restoring girl’s dignity through menstrual hygiene

As it is it’s mandate to look out for the less privileged, Poor Child Uganda has started the year through giving out reusable Sanitary pads and knickers to girls in areas of Katanga in Wandegeya, Nabisasiro in Busega and Kabaawo in Mutundwe parish.

Speaking to the Sunrise, Rayan Kibedi the founder of this organization said that the organization chose girls from such areas because they are sure that many of them have fallen victim of early marriages and motherhood simply because they lack such scholastic materials.

” Many of our sisters have become prey of older men because their gourdians can not buy them pads. We chose reusable Sanitary pads because they can take them for a long time. We have also taught them on ways of keeping the pads safe and clean so I am sure the girls are going to keep the smiles on for a long time.” He explained

Rayan adds that the charity tours in the mentioned regions happened because of the consistent reports of some girls using casual clothes during their monthly periods and others sleeping with boys/ men to get money for Sanitary pads.

