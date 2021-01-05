Rwanda reinstates 2-weeks lockdown

The government of Rwanda has reintroduced restrictions on movements and gathering aimed at containing the resurgence of COVID-19.

By Monday, Jan 4, 2021, Rwanda had recorded 8,848 positive COVID-19 cases with 105 COVID-19 related deaths and 6,816 recoveries.

According to the country’s Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente, Cabinet sat on January 4, 2021 to discuss the rise in COVID-19 cases and agreed to put in place new measures that will take effect starting Tuesday, January 5, 2020.

He noted that Rwanda has extended Coronavirus lockdown by two weeks

“Movements are prohibited from 8pm to 4am. All business establishments including restaurants, shops, markets and malls will close daily by 6PM. Public and private transport is prohibited to and from city of Kigali as well as between different districts,” Ngirente said in a statement released.

Ngirente added that: “Travel will only be permitted for medical reasons and essential services. Additionally, vehicles transporting goods will continue to function with not more than two people on board,” he added

Other restrictions imposed include:

Institutions (public and private) will operate at not more than 30% capacity of staff. Other employees will continue to work from home at a rotational basis.

All social gatherings and events including religious, wedding ceremonies, receptions, meetings and conferences are prohibited.

Domestic and International tourists may travel across districts but must possess negative COVID-19 results.

Public gyms and swimming pools shall be restricted from the public with an exception of tested guests staying at hotels.

Attendance at a vigil should not exceed 15 people at any given time.

Funeral gatherings should not exceed 30 persons.

According to the Prime Minister, all these restrictions that were announced will be reviewed after 15 days upon a health assessment.

