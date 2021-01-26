Uhuru saves some pride for NRM in Kampala

The ruling NRM Party has been saved from total embarrassment in Kampala by independent-leading Salim Uhuru who won a slot as the elected Chairman of Kampala central division.

With Nakawa, Kawempe,Lubaga and Makindye lost to the new National Unity Platform party, NRM’s chances of total loss looked eminent.

Thanks to his pro-people approach and independent attitude, Salim manage to beat incumbent and DP’s Charles Musoke Sserunjogi and NUP’s Hamdan Ssemugooma to claim the only high ranking seat for his party.

Last week, NUP won 43 out of 45 seats at the KCCA council.

In the central division elections, the biggest fight was between Uhuru and National Unity Platform’s Hamdan Kigozi Semugooma.

At around 5:00am today morning, the Kampala Central Returning Officer, Doreen Musiime declared Salim Uhuru winner having polled a total of 13,114 votes against his closest rival Hamdan Kigozi Semugoma of the National Unity Platform who garnered 10654 votes.

The Incumbent of Democratic Party garnered 5,318 votes which saw him finish in the third position followed by independent Patrick Mugisa with 2,095 votes and another independent candidate, Lameck Sewanyana came fifth with 820 votes.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Isah Ssemaganda got 531 followed by George Wakula an independent candidate with 312 votes followed by Isaya Kavuma with 166 votes while another independent candidate Emmanuel Tebajjukira trailed with 79 votes.

Uhuru’s victory indicates that as per the 2021 elections, NRM has secured the biggest victory sofar in Kampala district after loosing in both the parliamentary race and Lord Mayoral and councilors race.

Comments

comments