UPC's National Chairman passes on

News

UPC’s National Chairman passes on

RIP UPC National Chairman Lawrence Okay has passed


The Uganda People’s Congress is in a sombre mood following the death of their party national chairman Lawrence Okae.

According to the party Communications Officer, Faizo Muzeyi, Okae passed away on Monday morning at Naguru Hospital where he had been hospitalized with pneumonia.

“Sad news to the congress, it is with outmost shock and regret to announce the death of our beloved National Chairman comrade Okae Lawrence that has occurred this morning, Other engagements will be communicated in due course,” said Muzeyi.

