UPDF donates water pump to Masaka Youths

UPDF has donated a water pump to Kilimya Youth Farm Group from Kilimya A village in Masaka district.

The water pump was delivered by the UPDF Deputy Chief Political Commissar Col Nelson Aheebwa during the week long Civil Military activities to mark the 40th Tarehe Sita Anniversary held in Greater Masaka Sub region.

Col Aheebwa told youth that UPDF works with people since it builds its foundation from its good relationship with them.

The water pump will draw water 100km away to beneficiary gardens most especially during the dry season.

Nansubuga Rosette, the Chairperson of NRM youth from Kabonela sub county, thanked UPDF for relating with civilians.

She mentioned that the free medical treatment and agricultural support to Masaka residents, most especially to Kimanya-Kabonela residents will strengthen the existing Civil Military relationship

