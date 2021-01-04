UPDF to clean up Kampala during Army Week Activities

The Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) launched Tarehe sita activities in Metropolitan Kampala at Kampala Capital city Authority city Hall on Sunday, 03, 2021.

While enumerating a number of interventions that will include sanitation, engineering works and medical outreaches across Kampala’s Divisions, Deputy Chief of Defence Forces(D/CDF) Lieutenant General Wilson Mbasu Mbadi equated UPDF to the biblical ten lepers who were given resources but only one came back to appreciate and account for what was given to him.

He added that UPDF comes back year to give back but also account.

“To celebrate this day, the UPDF has since adopted and customised the tradition of celebrating Defence Forces week and Tarehe Sita on regional rotation basis where it carries out various Civil Military Cooperation activities intended to recognize, thank and give back as a token of appreciation to the people of Uganda for their support to the UPDF by reconnecting with the masses and symbolically accounting to the population,” Mbadi said.

This year’s Tarehe Sita will run under the theme; ‘Celebrating UPDF at 40; fruits of fulfilled partnership of maintaining and consolidating peoples’ security, stability and prosperity”.

According to Gen Mbadi, the theme speaks volumes to the struggle in regard to Social Economic Transformation of Uganda and Kampala city’s expansion from seven hills to over now 21 hills which is a manifestation of development.

“Indeed Kampala Metropolitan area has experienced significant urban growth, as an industrial centre, commercial hub, an educational centre all which are vital to the countries’ social economic transformation and growth,” he added.

The choice to launch the activities of Tarehe Sita in Kampala was to recognize that the protracted peoples’ war that was launched on 6th Feb 1981 to liberate Uganda was planned and commenced from this very city.

It is therefore important to ensure these efforts do not go in vain since UPDF has continued to build capacity and proficiency to keep the country stable and contribute to regional peace and stability.

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Olive Namisango Kamya who was the chief guest informed UPDF officers and men that the community is ready to participate and support UPDF in all the activities. She was proud that the activities are taking place in her own home of Lubaga Division as well and that as a former wife to a fallen comrade UPDF is always her home.

Kampala Executive Director Ms Dorothy Kisaka in her address to the gathering thanked UPDF for the timely intervention to address the city challenges of sanitation and waste management as a social corporate responsibility. She praised UPDF for being people centric.

She also thanked UPDF for playing a role in food distribution and security during COVID 19 crisis.

KCCA gave support of equipment and assorted items to use during activities worth Fifteen million UGX 15m).

The colorful launch was attended by UPDF senior officers, RCCs from Kampala Divisions, Mayors and Councilors among others.

