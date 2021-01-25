We shall leave Kyagulanyi’s home, Enanga

The Uganda Police Force has said it will abide by the court ruling issued early today to vacate the home of Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu.

But Police has insisted they will continue to put him under surveillance.

The High Court in Kampala earlier on today Monday Jan 25, ruled that it is illegal for security including the army and police personnel to continue confining Kyagulanyi at his home indefinitely and directed for their immediate withdrawal.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Naguru, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said much as they have not yet received the court ruling, they will abide by the orders to vacate Kyagulanyi’s home.

“Although we have not obtained a copy of the ruling, as a law-abiding institution and one that upholds the law, we are going to abide by the ruling. The security detail will vacate the home of Kyagulanyi,”he said.

Enanga added: “We shall maintain surveillance to ensure he doesn’t break the law. We have to ensure security is maintained since it is our prerogative to ensure we detect and prevent crime and we maintain surveillance to ensure Kyagulanyi doesn’t instigate violence among the public.”

Immediately after Kyagulanyi returned home after voting in the presidential elections that were held on January 14, 2021, Security forces surrounded his home in Magere Wakiso restricting exit and entry to both his family and visitors. When asked as to why, Government argued that the confinement was meant to stop him from instigating riots in protest of the outcome of the elections.

However, the High Court on Monday dispelled the claims, saying there is no evidence to prove them, the judge noting that if the claims are legit, Kyagulanyi should be arraigned before courts of law.

“These are all serious allegations of grave offences and it would be proper to follow the due process of the law in regards all the allegations made against the applicant. The due process has been defined as conducting criminal proceedings against the applicant.

Justice Micheal Elubu immediately restored the right to restricted movements to Barbra Itungo , wife to Kyagulanyi and the Attorney General must pay them costs for the courts application.

“The restrictions put on the applicant are unlawful and order that they are lifted. Consequently and order for personal liberty of the applicant is hereby issued,” justice Elubu ruled.

However, Court directed that Kyagulanyi should follow the Coronavirus guidelines put in place by government and the Ministry of Health.

“It is therefore ordered that the applicant(Kyagulanyi) shall comply with SOPs set by the authorities.”

