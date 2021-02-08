4 UPDF soldiers survive Helicopter crash in Somalia

Connect with us

A cloud of sorrow descended on the fraternity of the African Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) following news of a helicopter crash on Friday in the southern side of Somalia that left four UPDF soldiers injured.

A statement released by AMISOM said all the four soldiers aboard the helicopter were in stable condition following the incidence.

“All four soldiers aboard the helicopter were rescued and are in a stable medical condition,” the statement reads.

The statement further reveals that the helicopter whose registration details were not disclosed belonged to the African Union Mission’s Aviation Unit from the UPDF.

The statement further notes that investigations into the matter are ongoing to determine the cause of the crash. However, preliminary reports indicate that it was due to a mechanical failure.

The four soldiers rescued were on a mission to support troops in Lower Shabelle region before the accident happened soon after take-off in Balidogle.

