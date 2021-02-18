Abandoned bomb kills 6 children in Adjumani



Police in Adjumani district is investigating an incident of bomb explosion which left 6 children dead and 5 injured at Maji ll Refugee Settlement.

According to the West Nile region Police Spokesperson S.P Angucia Josephine, it is alleged that a group of children residing at Maji ll Refugee Settlement found an object in the bush where they were playing, picked it and starter cutting it with a panga before it exploded.

“They tried to cut it through using Panga knife, incidentally, the object exploded killing 6 of them and injuring 5.

This happened on Tuesday Feb /16/2021 at around 1400 hours. Upon receiving information from Officer in charge of Maji ll police station, a team of officers including detectives led by DPC Adjumani rushed to the scene to follow up the matter,”

Angucia says Upon arrival of the police team at the scene, the victims were immediately evacuated to Maji ll health center for first aid. Relevant statements recorded to guide Investigations, pieces of Panga knife and some particles of fragments recovered and exhibited.

She added: “Three dead bodies from the scene were retrieved plus 1 other body of those who were rushed for first aid at Maji health centre died shortly, the 4 bodies were conveyed to Adjumani hospital for post-mortem, 7 victims initially rushed to Maji health Centre were instead transferred to Adjumani hospital for further treatment amongst which 2 were later pronounced dead making the total number of the deceased to be 6.”

The deceased have been identified as: Joseph Otto m/j 06yrs, James Drago 9yrs old, Emmanuel Duku,, 7yrs, Isaac Amaruma 11yrs, Thomas Edema 10yrs, Justine Mandre 14yrs.

The five survivors are still receiving treatment at Adjumani Hospital are Wani Jonathan Wani 10yrs old Ma’di by tribe, JamesAbao, 7yrs old, Dominic Andruga , 14yrs old, Joyce Bazio, 12yrs old, a Ma’di.

Police says the bombs could have been left behind in the bush by former Kony rebels who infested the area in late 1980s to early 90s as Adjumani District by then was one of the areas harbouring the rebels.

“But then now, coupled with burning of bushes in the dry spell, children are moving around the burnt bushes picking things any how for playing hence exposing them to such incidences,” she said.

The police mouth piece said It is important for members of the community and dealers in scrap metal business to guard against dealing with suspicious looking metallic objects found in the bushes as they could be bombs.

She advised Parents/ Guardians to specifically advise their children not to play anyhow with such suspicious looking metals in order to prevent such deadly incidences.

This more so applies to areas which were formerly harbouring rebels. They should instead inform the area authorities, police or army for proper management.

