BTM TV Journalist found dead at home



BTM TV journalist Hadad Mubiru was found lying dead at his home in Kanyanya yesterday morning, Police has said.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said in a statement released today that: “On the 7/02/2021 at 8am, police at Kanyanya received a call from one Sseruyange that there was a body of a male adult, who was later identified as Hadad Mubiru, a journalist with BTM news, in Kanyanya Quarter Zone,” said.

According to Owoyesigyire, the Officer in Charge of Kanyanya Police station responded with the scene of crime officer and cordoned off the area to facilitate investigations.

“According to one of the resident in the area, the deceased was seen crawling near the scene the previous night of of 6th,” he revealed

He added: “She says, she didn’t know the intentions of the person so she decided to enter her house and locked inside.”

Owoyesigyire added that Hadad was later found dead.

“In the morning, they found him dead.

The body was conveyed by police to the mortuary,” he added

Oweyesigyire further revealed that the body was not found with any serious injuries.

“We are waiting for a postmortem report today to understand what caused his death,” Owoyesigyire added

