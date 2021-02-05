Councilor on the run for knocking down a police officer

Police in Mukono is hunting for a youth councilor for allegedly deliberately knocking down a police officer who had arrested an EC official who was trying to cheat for him.

Police says that Hakim Ssenfuka, of the ruling NRM, knocked down Mpoma Police Officer in Charge (OC) Culture Wilber who was transporting a suspect on a boda boda.

Both the police officer and the presiding officer one Sylvia Ssebusinde were admitted with injuries.

Kampala deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says Ssenfuka intended to knock the officer as the incident happened in a compound of the Nana sub county.

Sources on the ground revealed that the OC was transporting the suspect when the incident happened.

Owoyesigyire added that Ssenfuka will be charged with crimes relating to electoral malpractices and the attempted murder of the police officer.

“While Police is looking into the allegations of the electoral malpractice allegedly committed by the presiding officer, the hunt is also on for the councillor involved in the incident of attempted murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, councilor Ssenfuka Hakim an NRM flag bearer lost to NUP’s Muhammad Mutebi Kigongo.

