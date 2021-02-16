Detained NUP supporters kept in on ‘speculative’ reasons

The Army General Court Martial sitting in Makindye yesterday again denied bail to 36 National Unity Platform supporters facing charges of illegal possession of ammunition.

The court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Guti said that there are fears that once granted bail, the 36 would incite violence amongst the public which is also one of the reasons for their arrest.

The accused had asked the army court to grant them bail on grounds that it’s their constitutional right, while others reported health problems that require them to seek medical attention from their personal doctors.

Upon that submission, court dismissed bail applications and ordered court prosecutors to expedite investigations as soon as possible for the hearing to commence.

“This Court finds that if released on bail, the accused will continue acts of violence.Bail is therefore denied,” said Gutti.

Amongst those denied bail include NUP’s Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu’s music partner Ali Buken alias Nubian Lee and head of his personal security detail Edward Ssebuwufu alias Eddy Mutwe.

Others include Hassan Ssemakula alias Abdul Soldier, Kenny Kyalimpa , Mudde Ntambi, William Nyanzi alias Mbogo, Lukeman Mwijukye alias Kampala, Muhammad Nsubuga alias Edobozi, Adam Matovu, Shakirah Nambozo alias Sukie, Ibrahim Tamale, Muzafuru Mwanje alias Main Gate alias Muwa , Ismail Nyanzi Kaddu ,Achileo Kivumbi, Joseph Onzima alias Tawa , Anthony Agaba alias Bobi Young, Robert Kivumbi alias Mighty Family, Samson Ssekiranda alias Giant, Sharifa Najja alias Don Sharifa , Brian Ssemanda alias Director Museveni Must Go, Robert Katumba, Faisol Kigongo alias Ras Fazo, Musa Mulimira, Sam Mutumba alias Papa Sam, Richard Kalema alias Ricardo, Alex Karamagi alias Doggy City, Daniel Onywerot alias Dan Magic , Hussein Mukasa alias OShea, John Bosco Sunday alias JB, Isma Muganga alias Jaja Isma, Fahad Tamale and Bashir Murusha.

Meanwhile, George Musisi, the lawyer to the accused noted that the action by the court martial of denying his clients bail is unconstitutional given the fact that the reasons are not specific but instead based on speculations and fantasy.

He however, noted that they will not re-seek for bail from the court martial but instead they are to appeal to the high court which he cites has origin jurisdiction to charge Civilians.

However court last week granted bail to 13 of the 39 NUP supporters that were arrested in December last year while on Kyagulanyi’s campaign trail to Kalangala.

Amongst those granted bail include Rachel Akiiki Tusiime, Saphinah Nansovo, Jamie’s Namwenje Kalyango, John Miiro, William Ntegge aka Kyuma Kya Yesu, Bonny Obicho aka Makanika, Fatumah Namubiru, Joy Namuyimba aka Joy Strong, Monica Twashemerirwe alias Monic, Oliver Lutaya, Benedict Musisi and Nelson Ndyasiima.

The prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large on January 3rd 2021 were found while at Makerere Kavule , Kigundu Zone Kawempe Division, in illegal possession of four rounds of ammunition of an AK 47 gun and the said ammunition was a monopoly of the defense forces.

Comments

comments