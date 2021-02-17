Gov’t to recruit 2,542 teachers in gov’t-aided sec. schools

The chairperson of the Education Service Commission has said that starting next week Feb.22, they will conduct interviews for aspiring teachers ahead of a recruitment exercise of 2542 staff in government aided private schools across the country.

The interviews scheduled to take place at the respective schools where the teachers intend to secure jobs, are meant to fill vacancies in the operational grant aided/ seed secondary schools comprised under the Uganda Inter-Government Fiscal Transfer Program (UGIFT).

Rev. Prof. Samuel Luboga, the ESC chairperson said that the available vacancies are in the 82 operational Seed Secondary Schools and that each of these schools is expected to have 31 staff.

“The Education Service Commission received a submission from Ministry of Education and Sports to recruit teachers in categories of operational seed secondary schools, non operational seed schools and expanded government schools,” said Prof. Luboga.

Interviews are scheduled to take place from February 22 to March 13 2021 in the respective schools.

Luboga however revealed that they (ESC) will also recruit a total of 554 teachers that are to fill up vacancies in 18 non- operational newly constructed seed secondary schools.

“ESC will advertise these vacancies after completion of the recruitment of teachers in the already operating schools,” he said.

He added that there will also be recruitment of teachers for 16 already existing government schools whose infrastructure has been expanded under the UGIFT Program and that this recruitment exercise is to be implemented in April this year.

Also to be recruited are schools’ accountants, secretaries, librarians, nurses and laboratory assistants.

Luboga hailed the contribution of Seed schools to the development of the education sector of the country by educating the young generation and ‘overwhelmingly’ availing employment opportunities to teachers in their respective subject disciplines.

“Since the introduction of seed schools in 2010, government has to date recruited 9,612 staff for a total of 356 seed schools” he said.

Luboga however warned ESC staff, schools administrators and the expectant teachers not to engage in any form corruption as they try to get onto the government payroll.

