Lawyer Bob Kasango dies in prison

Kampala City Lawyer Bob Kasango has died from Murchison Bay prison in Luzira due to suspected heart complications.

Kasango has been described as a brilliant and lawyer, but also one who had an affinity for dubious dealings.

In 2018, the Anti-Corruption Court sentenced Kasango and former top officials of the ministry of public service to several years in prison for defrauding the public of billions of money in the pension sector.

Kasango was sentenced to 16 years and ordered to refund UGX5bn. Former Public Service permanent secretary Jimmy Lwamafa got 9 years while Christopher Obey, the accountant was sentenced to 14 14.

The denial by the Prisons authorites to allow him access treatment, even after knowing about in advance as he skipped court hearings on several times, has been described as callous on the part of Johnson Byabashaija’s leadership in Prisons.

As veteran journalist Michael Wakabi commented:

“It’s a pity it had to end this way and I think our prison system should be more flexible to allow such convicts access to the care they need for conditions that cannot be internally handled.Bob or any other convict, should die in decent conditions if they must die anyway. At least he leaves the living world a clean man having paid for his sins. RIP Bob.”

Comments

comments