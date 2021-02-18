Makerere’s new studies program out

Following directives by the government for education institutions to resume classes while observing COVID standard operating procedurea, Makerere University’s administration has released its timetable for students to return Ia phased manner.

In a press statement signed by the University Deputy Vice Chancellor Dr. Umar Kakumba, Freshers (Year one, Undergraduate and Graduate) orientation, Enrolment and Registration will commence on Monday Feb 22 and end on Saturday Feb 27, 2021.

“Thereafter, teaching and learning for academic year 2020/2021 will commence on Monday march 1 2021 (for 4 weeks on Campus) until March 27 2021 {when} Online (ODel) teaching will follow for this group to completion,” said Kakumba.

“Joining the year one on March 1 2021 will be the rest of students (Years; 2, 3, 4, 5) from College of Health, Vetinery Medicine and Animal Biosecurity, the Architecture Program and 4th Year Agriculture,” he added.

Kakumba also revealed that Year Two and other non finalist students who should have already started with online teaching from February 8 2021 will report on campus for laboratory and practicals from March 28- 24 April 24, 2021.

“Other Finalist students (who should have already started with online teaching from 8th February 2021) will report on campus for laboratory and practicums from 25th April- 22nd- May 2021 (4 weeks on campus),” he noted

Kakumba however noted that end of semester examinations will also be prepared in a staggered manner adding that a detailed program will be drawn in due course by the Academic Registrar.

