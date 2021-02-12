New Chief Magistrates warned on corruption

The Judiciary Principle Judge Flavian Zeija has urged the newly appointed acting Chief Magistrates to ensure they serve with integrity and avoid complacency in their new work positions.

“If you are going to make your station non-functional yet you are receiving operational funds, then you are no different from the criminals you are convicting, “ he said.

While officiating the mentorship programme of these newly appointed acting Chief Magistrates on Friday, Zeija further urged them to effectively revise and ensure their court’s information is properly kept citing that it’s the only way to avoid loss of files that at times hinders justice.

He further urged them to work tirelessly and ensure effectiveness of the judiciary irrespective of the challenges that may arise.

“I know there are challenges of locus visits money which is not readily available and lack of transport. However, let us utilise the little resources we have to do a good job,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Registrar, Sarah Langa urged them to be innovative in order to make a difference citing that they are the sole ambassadors of the Organ.

“It is extremely important for you the new Chief Magistrates to be equipped with knowledge to execute your new roles effectively,” she said.

15 Chief Magistrates were in January 2021 assigned by the Judicial Service Commission to fill the staffing gaps at that level for purposes of managing the election petitions from the recent General Elections

