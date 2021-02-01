Connect with us

NUP seeks to block M7 from standing ever again

Busiro East MP Medard Lubega displaying his NUP membership card besides NUP President R. Kyagulanyi


The National Unity Platform (NUP) have today officially challenged the electoral victory of President Yoweri Museveni.

In their petition filed today at the Supreme Court NUP lawyers led by Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona, have asked Uganda’s highest court to cancel the election of Yoweri Museveni because, they say the process was marred by too many irregularities.

NUP has also asked the Supreme Court to stop security agencies from involving themselves in elections.

The leading opposition group, going by today’s Parliamentary members, have also asked the the court stops President Museveni from standing for president because of his record of advocating for violence.

