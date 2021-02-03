Police arrests Walukagga’s entire vote protection team

Police has confirmed it arrested at least 45 people at the home of Nsangi municipality (NUP) mayoral contestant Mathias Walukagga last night.

Reports indicate those arrested were members of Walukagga’s polling agents.

But Police say they arrested them for violating COVID19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

“At around 12am police carried out an operation at the home of Mathias Walukaga located in Maya Sub County Wakiso District,” said Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire in a statement released on social media

Owoyesigyire added that the operation was as a result of information of a group of people who had gathered at the musician’s home for a reason not yet known.

“At least 45 suspects , most of them residents of Kawempe Division were arrested and are currently detained at Nateete Police Station and Nsangi Police Station on allegations of doing negligent acts likely to spread an infection of a disease,” he said

He further revealed that Walukaga hid in the house after seeing the officers.

“Walukaga wasn’t arrested after seeing the officers, he ran inside his house. The suspects are being processed and will be arraigned in courts of law at any time,” Owoyesigyire said.

Other reports indicate the raid was commanded by incumbent Hajj Kiyimba.

