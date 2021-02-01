Police in propaganda war, vows to crush NUP ‘violent brigade’

The Uganda Police Force has mounted a huge propaganda onslaught against the National Unity Platform (NUP) by vowing to crush their alleged plans to instigate strikes in different parts of Kampala.

According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police Gen. Paul Lokech, they have obtained information warning people to stock up food for three days from February 3 to 7, this week as the city will allegedly be closed off.

Lokech has cited videos whose source has not been disclosed, as the reason for their coming out.

He warned: “We have very robust plans to respond proportionately against all perpetrators of violent crime and lawlessness,” he said.

“The authors who are allegedly aligned to NUP indicate how the protests will transition into a mass uprising including the use of external forces to attack the government,” he said.

He however notes that such developments inflict fear to rally support for street violence and civil uprising are of selfish political advantage which intend to provoke people to incite violence but he notes that as police, they are on the watch and won’t allow anyone to disrupt peace.

“Interestingly, it is the same NUP that has petitioned the Supreme Court, that has resorted to fear-mongering about the possibility of targeted attacks on security and other Ugandans who are against such plans of impunity and lawlessness,” he said.

He however revealed to the public that as police, they’re taking these threats seriously and that they should not be intimidated from going about their lawful businesses, because their security and safety is guaranteed.

“We are doing everything within our means to keep the general public safe and secure, from all forms of violence including politics that is divisive and manipulative during this aftermath of the Elections,” he said.

He further appealed to all politicians to decist from politics of fear noting that majority of Ugandans made their voices to be heard during the recent general election and that they now want to live in peace and dignity, without the fear of restricting their movement and uncertainty about what will follow.

“We urge them not to tolerate any acts of impunity and lawlessness in their communities and watch out for any culprits planning to burn tyres, attack other Ugandans going about their normal businesses,” he said.

“We would also like to appeal to whoever is being intimidated or has information that may lead to the arrest of the perpetrators to avail it to the nearest Police Unit, other security agency or local council for immediate action,” he added.

NUP and its leader Robert Kyagulanyi have consistently said they stand for non violent change.

This has not stopped the government and it’s operatives from painting the group as a bunch not violent lawless young people. In fact they generally refer to NUP as hooligans.

When The Sunrise contacted NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi to state their position on the allegations he dismissed the allegations as mere blackmail since they as NUP leaders have not supported or endorsed the circulating videos.

Comments

comments