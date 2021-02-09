Policeman found hanging dead on a tree

According to Assistant spokesperson of Kampala metropolitan Police Luke Oweyesgyire, Police Constable James Ochan attached to the Ministry of Water and Environment was found hanging on a tree at Banda Primary School playground in Nakawa Division, Kampala City on Tuesday morning.

“The body was hanging on a tree by a rope. He was identified by a phone that was in the pocket of his trousers,” he said.

Oweyesigyire however noted that investigations are ongoing to ascertain what exactly happened to the deceased.

“The reports of the Scene of Crime officers, pathologists and detectives are talking to his friends and friends will enable us understand the homicide case,” he said.

He extended the Forces’ condolences to the bereaved family and urged them to remain calm as investigations into the matter proceed

Meanwhile the Body has been taken to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.

