Protect sscientists jealously – PS Lukwago

The Permanent Secretary of the Education Service Commission Dr. Asuman Lukwago has urged the Iranian government to jealously protect its scientists against its enemies who have made them a target for assassinations.

Lukwago made the remarks while delivering a Keynote Address at the Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) Kampala Campus, which was held as part of the activities to mark the 42nd Anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran.

Lukwago said: “Iran is an Islamic republic that has developed a lot of human capacity in the field of technology, science, military among others. What hurts me is that their brilliant scientists that are being targeted for assassination.”

He further noted that any scientist is for the global community and when one is attacked, the world must cry with Iran. He asked the Iranian government to ensure their safety and freedom.

“These scientists are for the global community. It’s very painful to see that they’re being killed. This is not acceptable. It must change. Please ensure their safety, we should keep on supporting them,” he said.

The 1978 Islamic revolution in Iran ended the Pahlavi dynasty under Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and ushered in the leadership of the Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

Lukwago said that people killing the scientists are just fearing and suspicious of what the brains can produce.

Between 2010 and 2012, four Iranian Nuclear scientists, Masoud Alimohammadi, Majiod Shariari, Darioush Rezainejad and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan were assassinated while another Fereydoon Abbasi was wounded in an attempted murder. In Novembert 2020 another scientist Mohshen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated. Lukwago said the November killing saddened him to the point of shedding tears.

Lukwago said that because of Iran’s strong focus on science and technological advancement, it has generally managed to overcome the negative impacts of the trade blockade and isolation policies imposed by the United States because of its nuclear programme.

He said “At this Mature age of 42, the Islamic Republic of Iran has to intensify their diplomacy with the outside world…. We are in a place where we need to intensify relationships with the world.”

He said the Iran government can now comfortably open for diplomatic channels, since it’s now a very strong country, self-reliant and resilient.

Al Hajji Muhammad Reza Ghezelsofla, the Iranian Cultural Counsellor in Uganda said that what happened in 1978 in Iran was a fundamental change in the country’s history.

He described it as a grass roots revolution which involved each and everybody from students, doctors, nurses, teachers etc.

He said that before the revolution Iran had three classes of people; The first class comprised the king and his family which ruled with nepotism, The 2nd class consisted of those in government and these helped the king to rule the country, with corruption and horror, then there was the 3rd class which consisted of the people/individuals who had no right at all in their country.

He added: “The leaders were not following the Quran and some bad behaviours like, nakedness, corruption, alcoholism, among others had manifested in Iran , people united for the main cause”.

Ghezesofla said that their country is hardened and self-reliant. “We are like a spring if pressed with sanctions we always bounce back stronger as there’s no gain without pain.”

Also at the function Isa Katungulu from the cultural Counsel of the Islamic Republic of Iran hinted at the embassy’s collaboration with young professionals and scientists aimed at helping advance their careers.

He said that the Embassy works with different categories of people including the youth, women, journalists and scholars in order to empower them with knowledge and also boost their careers.

“These opportunities are availed through the different fully funded scholarships the embassy gives.” He said.

Lukwago thanked the Iranian government for promoting science and technology and modern agriculture.

“I used to reads the Tehran times while I was still young and I learnt a lot from the newspaper, they were talking about HIV/AIDS, I remember it was being reported as Caribbean and African disease, this taught me a lot as a young man who was in my S4,”he said.

He added, “When I was the Permanent secretary for the Ministry of health, we got a very good hospital (Iran-Uganda) hospital in Naguru, I have heard they also built a medical school that’s equipping our children with Knowledge among other things.”

