Radio presenter killed by girlfriend

Police in Bushenyi, western Uganda has arrested a woman who allegedly killed her boyfriend, a radio presenter, after a fight.

Allan King Mandela who has been a sports presenter at Bushenyi based Hunter FM owned by Igara West Legislator Micheal Mawanda, was found dead in his muzigo beside a young woman who admitted to have killed him.

Police says Mandela, 26, died of injuries he sustained from a serious brawl with his girlfriend identified as Loyce Mbaine also an employee at a different radio station in Bushenyi.

According to the Greater Bushenyi Regional Police Spokesperson Martial Tumusiime, the deceased’s lifeless body was found in pool of cold blood on Friday morning at about 5am in his room that is just behind his workplace in Rwentuha town council.

Tumusiime says they received a telephone call from a certain woman who claimed she had killed someone.

“Afande twarwaana namwiita,” said the suspect at the time of her arrest.

Tumusiime says they are holding the suspect as Investigations continue but a file has already been opened and she is expected to be produced in court.

“We have the suspect in our custody, we arrested her from the scene (in the deceased house) where she had locked herself,” said Tumusiime.

Tumusiime said the suspect has been a longtime lover of the deceased but the two had separated but later reunited.

The deceased’s body has been taken to Kampala International University teaching Hospital – Ishaka Campus for postmortem.

Comments

comments