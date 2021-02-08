Rwanda Air suspends flights over fears of new COVID Variant in Southern Africa

Rwanda’s national carrier, Rwanda Air on Friday Feb 8 suspended flights to three Southern Africa countries over fears of facilitating the spread of new

Coronavirus variant that is prevalent in the region.

In a statement on the airline’s official twitter handle, Rwanda Air said it had suspended flights to Johannesburg, Cape Town, Lusaka (Zambia) and Harare (Zimbabwe) with immediate effect. It added that Cargo flights were also barred.

“In view of the global concerns on COVID variants prevalent throughout southern Africa. Scheduled flights will resume as soon as there is more clarity on the situation,” read the statement.

The airline however apologized to it’s customers and appealed to affected customers to rebook and fly at other most convenient times.

“Affected customers can book and fly at a later date at no additional cost or request a refund,” reads the statement.

Rwanda is among the countries that have effectively implemented a number of tough standard operating procedures including a requirement to have negative COVID19 test by all travellers taken 72 hours before the flight.

Upon arrival one is required to go under self-quarantine for seven days and take a free of charge mandatory PCR test at the end of the quarantine period.

