Teachers urged to embrace digital skills for modern learning

Over 20 teachers from 10 schools from the central region of Uganda last weekend converged at Light Academy Secondary school in Wakiso district to participate in a training workshop on how to use computers to teach students in various science subjects.

The hands-on training was organized by Nile Humanitarian Development Agency in collaboration with Accessible Computer Technology for Under-served Students (ACT-US) and Embrace Relief, both American based non-governmental organizations.

The training was conducted ahead of a handover ceremony next week of some 156 brand new computers that have been donated by Embrace relief through ACT-US and (NHDA) to ten schools in Wakiso district.

The objective of the training was to equip the teachers with the know-how of using the installed learning software so they guide the learners on how to use them on their own.

Some of the installed software includes materials for mathematics and biology but packaged in easy to understand formats such as games.

While officiating at the closing of the training workshop, State Minister for Primary Education Rosemary Ssenninde urged the teachers to embrace computers as tools for teaching and learning.

“Computers are a part of life these days. But if used badly, they can corrupt the morals of the children and the community as a whole,” said Ssenninde.

Ssenninde hailed Nile Humanitarian Development Agency and their American partners Embrace Relief and ACT-US for having made the donation.

Minister Ssenninde also urged the teachers to instill the virtues of integrity, hard work, respect for others and tolerance among the learners as foundation pillars in nurturing good leaders.

Issa Kiralira, the Executive Director of Nile Humanitarian Development Agency praised the Minister for her hard work and exemplary leadership especially in trying to lift the lives of people in her constituency of Wakiso as the outgoing Woman Member of Parliament.

Kiralira said that the computers that have been donated have preinstalled and simplified learning programmes that are can easily be understood by the learners.

Kiralira added that a programme of propagating computer-based learning is being implemented in other East African countries like Tanzania, will be expanded to other schools.

Dinah Grace Nakabuye, the Head teacher of Kisowera Secondary School in Mukono said the computers will enable students get better access to learning materials.

“I look at this as an opportunity to expand the capabilities of ICT to learners and also to provide better access to learning materials, especially interactive learning.”

She added that since the computers come with pre-installed software, it will alleviate the cost associated with internet access in order for the students to use them.

