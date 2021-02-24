Tiger Woods escapes with a broken leg after nasty car crash

American golfer Tiger Woods has undergone surgery on his right leg after getting involved in a car crash in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the BBC has reported.

The 15-time golf major champion, 45, had to be “extricated from the wreck” by firefighters and paramedics.

The American suffered “open fractures affecting the tibia and fibula bones” in his lower right leg “stabilised by inserting a rod into the tibia”.

Injuries to his foot and ankle have been stabilised with screws and pins.

“He [Woods] is recovering in his hospital room,” added a statement, published on Woods’ Twitter account.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that Woods’ car “crossed the centre-divider to the point that it rested several hundred feet away” and “that indicates they were going at a relatively greater speed than normal”.

He added: “However, because it is downhill, it slopes and curves, that area has a high frequency of accidents. It is not uncommon.”

He said the car hit a kerb, a tree and rolled over several times. Villanueva added “there was no evidence of impairment” with Woods.

World number three Justin Thomas is one of Woods’ best friends on the PGA Tour and expressed concern for his compatriot.

“I’m sick to my stomach,” an emotional Thomas said. “You know, it hurts to see one of your… closest friends get in an accident.

“Man, I just hope he’s all right. Just worry for his kids, you know. I’m sure they’re struggling.”

A statement from PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: “On behalf of the PGA Tour and our players, Tiger is in our prayers and will have our full support as he recovers.”

Woods, who had been recovering from a fifth back surgery in January, was in Los Angeles to host last week’s Genesis Invitational PGA Tour event and was driving one of the tournament cars when he crashed.

Woods was involved in a car crash in November 2009 which eventually led to admissions of infidelity and the breakdown of his marriage. He then took a break from golf but returned shortly afterwards.

Following five wins in 2013, Woods started just 24 events in the next four years because of chronic back pain and multiple surgeries.

In 2017 Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence when he was found asleep at the wheel of his car. He later pleaded guilty to reckless driving.

