Museveni says traditional churches ‘have failed to address people’s problems

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has taken a jab at traditional churches saying that they have not addressed Social economic problems of the people

“Traditional Churches are not addressing the issue of wealth and health of our communities. It is not correct for Churches, Government and political parties to live with people in need. Am therefore happy to be joined by (pentecostal) Churches to work on this issue,” he said.

Museveni made the remarks while receiving pastors from the Born Again fellowship at State House Entebbe during which they congratulated him upon securing his sixth term in the just concluded presidential elections.

He appealed to the pastors and all other church leaders to join government efforts of addressing the issue of wealth and heath of the citizens, saying that its not correct for them to abandon the people in need.

Museveni also urged churches to be mobilized to work with government to wake up the 68% of the population who are still working for the stomach only, adding, that once people wake up and make money, even the politics will be stable.

“If all people wake up and get involved in production, where are we going to sell all these products because the internal market is small. That is why the NRM says think about Uganda and think about Africa for a wider market,” he said.

He said that the real enemies of this country’s future are the people who divert them to politics of tribes and religious sectarianism saying that the must be defeated, he advised them to visit their churches and see how many people are in the money economy saying it’s a sin to live with poor people.

“Go back and analyze your villages/communities to find out how many homes are involved in the money economy. This is the biggest war you can help us as a Church. I regard it as a sin to live with poor people,” Museveni said.

However, President Museveni commended the Pastors for the principled stand they took to support what is right against wrong and supporting a continuation of peace in Uganda.

The First Lady and Minister of Education and Sports, Janet Kataaha Museveni thanked the pastors for the good work they did and continue to do for this nation.

“Thank you God for giving us back the victory we asked you for. Thank you for the good work you did but also for the work you are still doing for this nation,” she said.

“Today we come first to congratulate you upon your victory. Our relationship with you and the NRM government is not a seasonal affair but a lasting and deep partnership for our country. Your victory is ours, Uganda’s and for Africa as well,” said Pr. Robert Kayanja of the Miracle Centre Cathedral who led the delegation of Born Again Pentecostal Church Leaders.

Kayanja who read the pastors joint statement, described the just concluded general elections as the most peaceful and commended the leadership of President Museveni that made this possible.

“It proved that when Godly people are in leadership, the people rejoice. As a father of the nation, like Moses in the Bible days, God has used you to deliver several freedoms in this country including the freedom of worship among others,” Kayanja said.

The Pastors noted what they described as a rising behaviour of sectarianism which they say must be tackled and dealt with to prevent it from spreading further.

“We must resolve to deal with it. This venomous creature thrives on corruption and poverty, which is driven by elitism and un-patriotic individuals,” Pr. Robert Kayanja said.

They pledged to join government efforts of addressing the issue of wealth and jobs creation among the population especially the unemployed youth.

“The unemployment of our youth is a good problem. It reveals the success of government efforts of liberalizing education, as such we have a more literate society now than 35 years ago,” he said.

