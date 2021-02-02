Connect with us

Uganda Airlines’ second Airbus lands

News

Uganda Airlines’ second Airbus lands

Avatar
Published on

Airbus corporation has today completed delivery not it’s order of two Airbus A330-neo aircraft that was ordered by the government of Uganda.

The second bird landed at Entebbe International airport this morning Feb 2, to a much fan fair and pomp. This time though, there was muted excitement compared to the first arrival of the same aircraft last year.

The first airbus A330-neo arrived in December marking a new stage in the revived airline’s operations.

The arrival of A330 is seen as a huge step in the company’s plans to launch long routes such as Entebbe-London, Entebbe-Dubai and Entebbe Guanzoo.

Reports also indicate that Airbus Corporation,the European civil aviation company, used the empty flight from Toulouse the factory plant for the aircraft, to ship some medical equipment for donation to Uganda.

Comments

comments

Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Columnists

The US Electoral College system is not democratic
By November 9, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Bobi Wine’s Papers: Discriminatory Witch Hunting
By September 5, 2020

Columnists

New Districts: Balkanizing Uganda for Polling Purposes
By August 10, 2020

Ikebesi Omoding

Covid-19: Issues to consider before opening houses of worship
By July 26, 2020

Columnists

Controversy dogs the origin of COVID-19
By July 4, 2020

solar

Advertisement
To Top