Why Kyagulanyi wants C. Justice, 2 other judges out of his petition hearing

National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu who is challenging the declaration of Yoweri Museveni as winner of the just concluded presidential election, has demanded that; Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo, Justice Mike Chibita and Justice Ezekiel Muhanguzi rescue themselves from hearing his petition.

Kyagulanyi argues that the three cannot not be fair because of previous close relationship with the president and his aides.

While addressing a news conference at NUP offices in Kamwokya, Kyagulanyi said C.J Owiny Dollo was Museveni’s defense lawyer in 2006 in another election petition by Kizza Besigye against Museveni.

Justice Mike Chibita whom Kyagulanyi is also contesting, was Museveni’s private secretary on legal affairs for approximately 7 years and that Ezekiel Muhanguzi, is Security Minister Elly Tumwine’s relative.

Kyagulanyi’s demand for Dollo and colleagues to quit his petition hearing comes days after controversial City lawyer Male Mabirizi also asked court to disallow the three justices from hearing the petition.

Kyagulanyi has also lamented the decision of the supreme court to reject 250 addition affidavits as evidence of his petition.

“We want to put the Supreme Court on notice that if this persists, we are not going to be part of that mockery, the next step is to take the matter to the public court,” Kyagulanyi said.

Comments

comments