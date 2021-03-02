29 youths empowered with film production skills

Twenty nine students have been equipped with knowledge in Film making and production by the Native Tech under Native Voices International.

Nine out of these were female who successfully completed their one month training in; Cinematography, Photography Lighting, Sound Lighting, Animation and live Streaming organized by the Native Voices in Kibiri Busabala, in Makindye Sabagabo, Wakiso district.

Sarah Nsigaye, the Executive Director of Native Voices International, based at the National Theater, said during the graduation of these trainees that every category of people including women and the marginalized need to be in-charge of telling their stories an objective as to why they carried out the training.

“If other people come and define it for you just because they have media and money, it will create more problems than solutions, we need to tell our own stories,” she said.

On letting the girl child tell their story, a 2019 State of the World’s Girl’s report titled ‘Rewrite Her Story’ indicated that girls and women were not well represented in the media and film industry.

The report shown that male leaders were much more visible overall compared to female characters shown on screen as leaders.

The World’s Girls report published by Plan International and Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 20 countries, including Uganda, also revealed that only 24 per cent of females are represented in film and media.

Nsigaye says training in Film production helps in creating social justice, creating jobs and voices of a woman and marginalized families.

“ We appreciate the role of media in uplifting the voices of women but it also however use this woman as a marketing tool by showing her half naked yet women in Uganda are the majority,” she added.

She noted that the number of girls and those marginalized joining the technical roles is still low but when they learn, they are always good and this industry is good for women because it teaches them to speak for themselves have access to informing and fighting for their fellow women by speaking up their voices in the media.

She said boys are part of their priorities and that explains why they make up the biggest number because “You cannot speak about gender equity when you are pushing one side alone,”

Margret Sentamu, the Executive Director of Uganda Media Women Association (UMWA) and a Board member of NVI said that poor media coverage given to marginalized groups and women had greatly hindered voices since those “with money and power are the one who are given chance to speak, on the expense of others,”

She advised graduates to be aware of the few jobs and competition which needs a fastest thinking minds, which is creative to make them survive on their own.

“They have to learn that the Government or the parents will not provide for them but self-hustling,” she noted.

Eva Gomushabe, a Nursing Assistant turned Camerawoman in Brother Ronnie Makabai’s ETM church in Entebbe said that the zeal she had for the Camera made it possible for her to do some of the vital duties that are perceived to be for men.

“I want to show girls that these things are possible so long as you like what you are doing. For example to operate a Camera is easy what you need is to make it your friend and then you will get whatever you want,” said Gomushabe.

The training attracted participants from various parts of country; Central Region, Karamoja, West-Nile and Rwenzori Regions.

Native Voices International (NVI), is a non-profit organization that applies Film, Media and Art including; music, drama, storytelling performances, community dialogues, training and sports as tools for communities’ self-determination.

Nsigaye said that they have since inception trained over 200 young people where most of them have since joined NGOs and the media.

