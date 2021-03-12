A 371 Km walk starts to raise awareness about climate change

The Minister of Water and Environment Sam Cheptoris on Tuesday, flagged off the Walkers Association of Uganda as they embarked on the 371km walk.

The flagging off ceremony took place at the Ministry of Water and Environment Headquarters in Luzira with an aim of creating awareness and impact on water, environment, climate change and public health on communities living along the corridor of Kampala to Kasese.

The Walk is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Water and Environment in partnership with the Walkers Association of Uganda this will take place from March, 9 to 19 2021.

The walk under the theme: “Walking for Water, Environment, Climate Change and Public Health”. Started from the Ministry of Water and Environment, Luzira and will go through Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi, Mityana, Mubende, Kyegegwa, Kyenjojo and Fort Portal it will climax at River Nyamwamba Catchment in Kasese District.

The event was also graced by the State Minister of Environment Beatrice Atim Anywar, the Acting Director Water Development Engineer Joseph Eyatu, the Commissioner Water Resources Planning and Regulations Department Dr. Callist Tindimugaya, various Stakeholders, Media, Partners and Ministry of Water and Environment Officials.

The Walk is among the pre events and activities of the Uganda Water and Environment Week 2021 that will take place at the Ministry of Water and Environment Headquarters in Luzira from March, 21 to 26 2021.

Comments

comments