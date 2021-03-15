Bobi Wine arrested, dumped in Magere



The National Unity Platform former Presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has been arrested at city square in Kampala.

Kyagulanyi was arrested minutes ago while leading a team of NUP elected members of parliament in a peaceful protest next to the Constitutional Square.

“Bobi Wine arrested as he led MPs and other leaders in a peaceful protest against the abduction, torture and murder of his supporters. The protest was taking place at City Square, Kampala, ADMIN” a tweet from Bobi Wine read.

According to eye witnesses, He was put in a police van and whisked to an unknown place. It is believed that police is driving him back to Magere in Wakiso district.

Bobi through his Social Media later revealed that he was driven and dumped into his home which is currently surrounded by police and military.

Last week while justifying his withdraw of the election petition where he was challenging President Museveni’s victory in the supreme court, he said the petition will be bound for the public court where he called upon his supporters country wide and world wide to protest peacefully.

Police had earlier warned political groups who will want to engage into protests.

While addressing the press last week, Gen Elly Tuwmine the Security minister has warned that they will not allow anyone to destabilize the peace and security of Ugandans vowing to deal with any one who attempts to do so.

He says much as peaceful protests are allowed, procedures must be followed further calling upon Ugandans to remain calm.

