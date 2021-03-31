Covid-19 vaccine a gift to humanity, says V.P Ssekandi as he receives first jab

Uganda’s Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has described the Covid-19 vaccine as gift to humanity that will decrease of the severity of the pandemic in the whole world.

The Vice President was on Monday receiving his first Covid 19 jab from his office that was administered to him by Principal Nursing officer in the Ministry of Health, Emily Cheptoek, assisted by Lanyero Christine, a Laboratory Technician.

The team was led by Dr. Driwale Alfred, Programme Director Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation and who doubles as Assistant Commissioner Vaccines and Immunisation and Dr. Ssenyonjo Godfrey, Senior medical officer.

The Vice President who was first briefed by Dr. Driwale on possible side effects after taking the vaccine first signed the vaccination consent form and urged all Ugandans to freely turn up and get vaccinated.

Ssekandi said that Covid 19, is real and still impacts negatively on economies of many countries.

He commended the health workers for their courtesy and hospitality while administering the vaccine in a professional and friendly manner.

Dr. Driwale said that basing on new evidence on the efficacy of the vaccine, it is advisable to take the second jab after three months period after the first jab.

He said that all Ugandans vaccinated will be entered in a national database and will be issued with non forgeable certificates carrying a government seal.

The officials from the Ministry of Health also vaccinated other senior officials in the Office of the Vice President led by the Deputy Principal Private Secretary, Vincent Kityamuwesi Musubire among others.

