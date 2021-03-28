Cranes Counting on Malawi game to seal qualification

Uganda has played at the finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) seven times and of the seven appearances, the Cranes qualification has been earned at home on six occasions. The only time Uganda qualified from an away match was in 1962 which was their first appearance.

However, it was not all luck for The Cranes to stick to the long term history of having a home match as the AFCON qualification game after a goalless draw with Burkina Faso in the Group B clash at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende.

The game of two halves was dominated by Burkina Faso in the opening half as the Uganda Cranes improved in the second half in pursuit of a winning goal.

However, Uganda improved in the second half efforts to secure a goal were all denied by the Burkina Faso’s goal keeper Herve Koffi who made a host of good saves.

Much as Uganda Cranes were unlucky not to get maximum points against the West African side, the team’s interim coach Abdallah believes a point will help his troops build on ahead of their final group B game.

“We are unlucky but we accept the results because we believe that there is nothing that happens without God’s decision. The boys put up a great performance, a good fight and we tried our level best to score but however, mathematically we knew it won’t end here.”

“We have to finish the job in Malawi by securing at least a point.” We feel happy with the point and we are going back to the drawing board and prepare for the next game.” said Mubiru.

Uganda crane team captain, Dennis Onyango also expressed confidence saying that qualification is still within sight despite the goalless draw in the home game against Burkina Faso.

“I am happy with the performance of the boys especially in the second half, we played better football and created more chances but like the coach said, it is still in our hands despite getting just a point against Burkina Faso. We must go to Malawi with the right attitude and play for the positive result on Monday, he said.

The barren stalemate on Wednesday saw Burkina Faso secure a place into Africa Cup of Nations final tournament having accumulated 9 points in five games they have played.

Uganda will now face Malawi in the final group game on Monday March 29 at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre in a game where the winner takes the second qualification berth.

The Cranes remain in the second position of group B with 8 points, while The Flames of Malawi to which Uganda only needs a point to seal qualification lie in the third position on 7 points.

The flames of Malawi scored a l-0 win off south Sudan to brighten their chances of qualification needing just a victory over Uganda.

