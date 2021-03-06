Connect with us

Ggomba beats Buddu 3-1 to lift 20th Masaza trophy

Ggomba county football team have been too good for Buddu FC in the 20th edition of the Masaza tournament which enabled them to lift the 2020 tournament.

It was a sweet revenge for Ggomba who lost 5-6 to Buddu on penalties in 2016.

It was a painful loss for Buddu who lost to Singo in 2015.

The trophy-awarding ceremony was presided over by Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga who delivered Kabaka Ronald Mutebi’s apology for not making it.

Mayiga said Kabaka had travelled to Nairobi to meet guests.

