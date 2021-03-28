Government to prioritize nature recovery



The government of Uganda is set to prioritize the recovery of natural resources and environment in the next coming five years.

The Minister for Water and Environment, Sam Cheptoris While speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Centre at an event to mark the Earth Hour, said, there will be a momentous opportunity for further prioritization of the environment and the sustainable development agenda at the forefront of all Government programs.

“ During the next five years, Government will show a new and high level of ambition to bend the curve and restore nature for the prosperity, security, stability and well being of Ugandans, in reference to the National Environmental Act 2019, I want to task all single use manufacturers to be responsible by putting up systems to collect the plastic litter that is getting into the environment,” he said.

The Earth Hour is a worldwide Movement organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature, the event is held annually encouraging individuals, communities and businesses to turn off non essential electric lights off for one hour from 8:30 Pm -9:30 Pm on a specific day towards the end of March to the planer its was started as a lights off event in Sydney Australia and this year 2021, March 27 was the date for the earth hour.

Cheptoris also revealed that the government, this year will be planting 40 million trees as a way to restore the environment.

“As government we going to mobilize to plant 40 million trees this year. We are determined to ensure that we regain our natural green.” He added.

The Archbishop of the Anglican church, Dr Stephen Kazimba Mugalu said Kazimba said as the world commemorates earth hour its right to not only raise voices but also take actions for Nature recovery.

“Let us switch off from deforestation and purpose to plant trees to make Uganda green again, as you had in my previous communication, it is now mandatory to plant trees at all church functions such as confirmation, baptism, weddings among others,” he said.

Kazimba added, “let us refuse to use the single use plastics and reduce the amount of plastic entering our environment every second, let us switch from wasteful cooking that take a lot of charcoal and firewood leading to the deforestation” he said.

The WWF country Director, David Duri, revealed to the world that only 9% plastics are recycled and the rest end in water bodies and land.

“This year, we continue to be reminded about the fact that humans are damaging the environment faster than it can recover We need to slow the flow of plastic at its source, but we also need to improve the way we manage our plastic waste because a lot of it ends up in the environment,” he said.

Dulli said Only 9% of all plastic waste ever produced has been recycle, About 12% has been incinerated while 79% has accumulated in landfills, dumps or the natural environment.

He said there’s need to continue raising alarm on the plastic crisis and preach the need to adopt the use of renewable energy technologies.

“every small action can make a difference, when we make changes in our lives, we inspire other people around us to change and grow,” Duli said.

He said that 2021 is the start of an important decade fir climate and nature action, this year, leaders from across the world, will make decisions that will impact our futures.

