M7 orders 14 days of mourning in honour of Magufuli

President Yoweri Museveni has described the late President John Joseph Pombe Magufuli as a true friend of Uganda, a committed champion of East African Economic Integration and Advancement and of African Sovereignty and Dignity.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter Account, Museveni also proclaimed 14 days of national mourning and all flags to fly at half mast until the sunset of the day of his burial.

Magufuli died on Wednesday March 17 allegedly due to a heart attack. But many believe the heart complications were caused by a COVID infection. Several of his persona staff, cabinet and family members had contacted the disease.

Magufuli, along with his former friend the late President of Burundi, Pierre Nkurunziza led an anti-COVID crusade by dismissing the disease as a common flu. Now they are both deceased.

Magufuli together with Madagascar, rejected the WHO’s offer to join the COVAX facility under which poorer counties have received free COVID vaccines.

Below is Museveni’s statement in full.

