Magufuli dead, Tanzania to mourn for 14 days

The government of Tanzania through it’s Vice president Samia Suluhu Hassan has announced the death of President John Pombe Magufuli who succumbed to heart failure.

According to Vice President Samia Suluhu, the country will go into mourning to commemorate the life of Magufuli who died at Dar Es Salaam hospital on Sunday.

Magufuli has been out out of sight since February 27, amid rumors he contracted COVID-19. Officials earlier insisted he is well, but the country’s vice president said Monday it is normal for people to get sick. She asked Tanzanians to ignore outside information that may cause confusion.

The Tanzanian Vice president is set to assume office of the Presidency After a lapse of 24hrs

