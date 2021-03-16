Maid arrested for attempted genital mutilation of 3 year old

Police in Katwe has arrested a house maid over what it calls aggravated Human Trafficking of a 3 year old girl after the suspect attempted to cut off the little girls’ private parts with a pair of scissors.

The incident occurred on March 7 at around 9:00am at Hollywood village, Wasswa Zone in Katwe

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said the arrest of the suspect followed a complaint by one Prossy Atuhaire, who claimed, a neighbor one Juliet Naturinda, had left her daughter at her place, only for Naturinda to realise that the daughter was walking with a limp.

When Naturinda asked her daughter why she was walking with difficulty, the 3-year old reportedly told her mother that the maid of her neighbour where she had been left, had tampered with her generals.

“She returned in the evening at around 6pm, and picked her two children. But while walking home, she realised her daughter was limping in pain and when she inquired from her what had happened, the victim narrated her ordeal, how the neighbours maid, identified as Allen Nduhukire, took a pair of scissors and injured her private parts. Her clitoris sustained a cut but did not fall off,” he said.

He said with this information, the police quickly came in and arrested th suspect Allen Nduhukire, an 18 year old, housemaid of Makindye Division and that she is to be charged with Aggravated Trafficking in Children C/S3(1)(a) and 5(a) of the Prevention of Trafficking in Persons Act 2009.

“She used means of force or abuse of power or position of vulnerability of the victim, for the purpose of harmful rituals or practices,” said Enanga

Enanga further said that as they await for justice to prevail,the victim has been subjected to further medical examination and attention as well as bringing in a team of counsellors from the SGBV/CFPU Katwe to give the victim effective counseling.

