MP Odonga Otto remanded to Gulu prison

After being subjected to a mental test to confirm his mental stability, outgoing Aruu Municipality Member of Parliament, Samuel Odonga Otto has been charged and remanded to Gulu prison until April 6.

Appearing before Pader Grade One Magistrate Edward Akwankwasa on Friday March 26, Otto was charged with allegal possession of an unlicensed gun, assault and malicious damage to property. He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Prosecution alleges that Otto willfully and unlawfully damaged the windscreen of a Fuso vehicle registration number UAR 234C at Ogan-Kanakok in Pajule sub-county on May 6, 2018, as well as assaulting and causing bodily injuries to the driver Henry Mugisha.

The state prosecutor Thomson Epia told court that the investigation into the case was complete and asked for a date to be fixed for the hearing of the case.

The Magistrate consequently remanded Otto to Gulu prison until April 6, after being denied bail. Otto will however first be taken to Gulu Regional Referral Hospital for a COVID-19 checkup before being taken to the prison facility.

The magistrate however blocked a bail application for the accused by his defence lawyer and wife Juliet Otto and advised her to instead apply for bail on April 6.

Otto was arrested earlier this week from Bomah Hotel in Gulu City on orders of Francis Olugu, the Deputy Director Criminal investigation department.

According to Charles Twine, the C.I.D spokesperson, Odonga Otto had consistently refused to honor police summons from as far back as 2018 hence Olugu decided to order for his arrest.

Otto donned red arm bands and a red head band, perhaps to attract sympathy from the public by portraying himself as a NUP supporter. This is despite the fact that Otto is not a member of NUP.

