Mubajje urges Muslim Children To Safeguard the legacies of their Parents

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has implored all Muslims to promote and safeguard th legacies of their departed parents.

“It is good spiritually for a Muslim, when children remember to send prayers to the souls of their beloved departed parents and keep away from acts that displeased them during their life time,” said Sheikh Mubaje.

This was part of the Muft’s speech at the Memorial prayers of the late Hajjat Lukia Nantenza, a former resident of Kawempe in Kampala. Sheikh Mubaje described the late Nanteza as an exemplary Muslim, who cherished Muslim unity and had strong passion towards promotion of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council activities.

The Mufti also presided over a Thanksgiving Ceremony Organized by Haj Abdallah Sebowa, a prominent retired businessman in Kawempe Ttula.

Haj Sebowa narrated the life of his family, saying it was full of dedication and patience coupled with hard work and God’s blessings.

Sheikh Mubaje used the occasion to point out efforts put in place by his administration geared towards enhancing development through income generating projects where he urged Muslims to groom children who will support the Muslim fraternity after them.

“You parents must learn to save money, strive to educate children who will tomorrow give more support to UMSC activities at all levels right from the Mosques to the national level,” he said.

