Connect with us

Mubajje urges Muslim Children To Safeguard the legacies of their Parents

News

Mubajje urges Muslim Children To Safeguard the legacies of their Parents

Avatar
Published on

Mubajje in a Jubbah, posses for pictures with the late

The Mufti of Uganda Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje has implored all Muslims to promote and safeguard th legacies of their departed parents.

“It is good spiritually for a Muslim, when children remember to send prayers to the souls of their beloved departed parents and keep away from acts that displeased them during their life time,” said Sheikh Mubaje.

This was part of the Muft’s speech at the Memorial prayers of the late Hajjat Lukia Nantenza, a former resident of Kawempe in Kampala. Sheikh Mubaje described the late Nanteza as an exemplary Muslim, who cherished Muslim unity and had strong passion towards promotion of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council activities.

The Mufti also presided over a Thanksgiving Ceremony Organized by Haj Abdallah Sebowa, a prominent retired businessman in Kawempe Ttula.

Haj Sebowa narrated the life of his family, saying it was full of dedication and patience coupled with hard work and God’s blessings.

Sheikh Mubaje used the occasion to point out efforts put in place by his administration geared towards enhancing development through income generating projects where he urged Muslims to groom children who will support the Muslim fraternity after them.

“You parents must learn to save money, strive to educate children who will tomorrow give more support to UMSC activities at all levels right from the Mosques to the national level,” he said.

Comments

comments

Continue Reading
Advertisement
You may also like...
Related Topics:

More in News

Advertisement

Columnists

Ikebesi Omoding

The Bodaboda Mess:Fatal Transport in the City
By March 30, 2021

Columnists

Kamuli Constituencies Point the Way for Relevant Poll Contests
By March 16, 2021

Columnists

In the West, Facebook & Google, square with Law Journalism
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

Why we must up our efforts to tap into women’s potential
By March 5, 2021

Columnists

At My wifes wedding
By March 2, 2021

solar

Advertisement
To Top