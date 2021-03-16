Muhoozi gets COVID-19 jab

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba after receiving his jab

The first son and Commander of the Special Forces Command (SFC), Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has today March 16, received his first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine joining the growing number of Ugandans who have already taken the COVID jab.

Muhoozi has gone against his father’s cautious step of allegedly waiting for other vaccines when they come to see which one is better.

Museveni said he has not taken the Jan and will not do so soon until he evaluates which is the best vaccine.

Muhoozi received the vaccine while opening the Covid-19 vaccination campaign within SFC.

Gen. Muhoozi urged the public to turn a deaf ear to negativity about the vaccine and instead ensure safety by taking it when it gets widely available.

“Today, it was my pleasure to open the covid-19 vaccination campaign within SFC by taking my first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine,” he said.

He credited President Museveni, Ministry of Health for quick acquisition of the vaccine.

“I thank H.E. @kagutamuseveni, the Ministry of Health and our development partners for the quick acquisition and roll out of this vaccine,” said Muhoozi.

Last week, Uganda kicked off its first phase of the vaccination against Covid-19 with the limited 964,000 doses got through donations to be administered to high-risk groups which include health professionals, Army and police officers, journalists among others