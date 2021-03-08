Museveni to Sue Daily Monitor

President Yoweri Museveni has threatened to drag the Daily Monitor Newspaper for publishing an article alleging that him and his inner circle were secretly vaccinated.

Quoting an American newspaper, The WallStreet Journal, Daily Monitor on February 23, reported that people close to President Museveni reportedly received jabs of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine months ahead of health workers and other vulnerable groups.

“Members of President Yoweri Museveni’s inner circle were offered vaccines from China state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm,” Daily Monitor’s story read.

Museveni on Monday while addressing the nation at State House during the commemoration of the International Women’s Day, said he will make good money from Daily Monitor.

“I am going to make some money from Daily Monitor. They lied that I had been vaccinated together with my wife, unless they apologize their lies down, I will squeeze them into bankruptcy, Ssabalwanyi doesn’t act like that,” he said.

The Ministry of Health had earlier refuted the Daily Monitor’s story saying no person in Uganda had received any COVID-19 jabs.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said the only COVID-19 vaccines that have so far come into the country were from China and exclusively for Chinese nationals in Kapeeka. She said no other person or Ugandan had had access to the coronavirus jabs within the country

Museveni’s threat comes days after the WHO donated 864,000 doses of the COVID vaccine under the WHO-run COVAX facility.

Also the government of India yesterday donated an additional 100,000 doses of the vaccines. Both the COVAX and India’s donation are made by AstraZeneca.

The country is expecting another donation of 300,000 vaccines from the people’s Republic of China, 2.6 million doses again from the COVAX Facility.

Health Minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said the country is ready to start vaccinating all priority groups.

